Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced

Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening in Ohio County, the man accused of charging at deputies before being shot is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Court records show 31-year-old Patrick Bunch is facing multiple charges from the 2021 incident.

This includes attempted murder of a police officer and resisting arrest.

As we’ve reported, deputies say while trying to serve an arrest warrant, Bunch moved towards them with a knife and hammer.

Authorities say he was shot after he refused to drop his weapons and charged at them.

We will update you as soon as we learn his sentence.

Patrick Bunch
Patrick Bunch(Hopkins Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Latest News

ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup
ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup
Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza