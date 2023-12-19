Birthday Club
Man fires gun during fight after threatening to kill someone, police say

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he fired a gun.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired Monday night at a home in the 600 block of E. Michigan Street.

A witness says they saw a man leave the home, then return just before officers arrived.

Police say they spotted a shirtless 34-year-old Byron Hughes running into the house, then back out.

They say he screamed at officers, asking for them to shoot him. Police say he was also punching the house.

After a brief standoff in the yard, police say they took Hughes into custody.

They say he resisted, and as he pulled away, he fell on an officer’s leg, causing him pain.

Inside the home, police say the found a gun on top of a bed.

They say a shell casing was also found outside.

Police say Hughes had been arguing with a woman and threatened to kill her.

They say he’s also a felon.

Charges include Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation, Resisting Law causing Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Felon.

Byron Hughes
Byron Hughes(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Shots fired scene on E. Michigan St. in Evansville
Shots fired scene on E. Michigan St. in Evansville(WFIE)

