Longest tenant at Warrick Humane Society has new home

Adam the dog and his new owners
Adam the dog and his new owners(Warrick Humane Society)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Humane Society’s longest resident, Adam, is finally going to his new home for Christmas.

Officials say Adam was at their facility for 135 days, and they were starting to lose faith he would find a home.

He came to them from Evansville Animal Care and Control.

Officials tell us Adam is about a year and a half old, and he’s super sweet.

They say he now has a new family, including another dog to play with.

Happy living, Adam!

Officials tell us their next longest resident is a German Shepherd mix named Sadie who has been in their care for 117 days.

She’s also about a year and a half old.

