Jury to resentence Owensboro teen convicted of manslaughter of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro teen sentenced to 30 years for manslaughter and other crimes will have a second chance to get a new sentence.

Jaikorian Johnson will get a chance to stand in front of a jury once again to get a new sentence.

The state supreme court decided to throw out his old sentence where he got 30 years in prison in connection with the death of a 15-year-old.

“He claims that he shot up in the air like this, but if he had shot like that my son would be alive right now,” said Nancy Henry, mother of 15-year-old Corban Henry.

Daviess County Commonwealth attorney Bruce Kuegel says the decision comes after Johnson filed an appeal saying some testimony had information not relevant to the charges.

“That may have possibly swayed the jury and made them consider some things that they should not have,” said Kuegel.

Kuegel says the testimony in question came from the victim’s family.

Johnson was convicted of four counts of wanton endangerment and manslaughter after the 2020 shooting. That decision won’t be overturned. His sentence of 31 years in prison could be changed though.

“He was maxed out on the charges and they were capped out a 20 years, so he’s looking for something less,” said Kuegel.

This situation isn’t one that happens often. Kuegel says last time this happened was more than a decade ago. That case took about six years to close.

“I don’t know if that means we’ll be able to move this forward quickly or exactly how it will be handled,” said Kuegel.

While Kuegel says Johnson’s re-sentencing shouldn’t take years, he says it will prolong the victim’s family’s ability to move on.

“Anytime there’s an appeal and it has to be retried, it’s obviously going to be a hardship on the families and it prevents them from having that final closure,” said Kuegel.

Kuegel says Johnson’s case won’t go in front of a jury until early next year. Since he’s retiring soon, a new prosecutor will be on his case.

