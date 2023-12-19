Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

How to financially plan for your new baby

For middle income families the largest cost of raising a child is housing
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The cost of rearing a child can vary greatly, but the USDA estimated the expenses from birth through age 17 in a two-child, middle-income, married-couple family is just over $233,000.

For a baby born in 2023, that number grows to more than $300,000 when adjusted for inflation.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the first thing to do when preparing for a new child is to create a financial plan. Start budgeting money early for all the things needed once the child arrives.

Joyce said expectant parents should update beneficiaries on all accounts, amend or create a new will, and look at starting a college fund.

“We started saving for my sons when they were 30 days old.” Joyce said. “I mean, as soon as we got a Social Security number for them, we started saving at least a little bit every month.”

He said saving just $25 month to start will add up over the 18 years, and if you have a 529 account it will accrue interest.

Joyce advised parents to think beyond the baby clothes and diapers when planning for a family. Consider the financial implications that will last 18 years or longer.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Latest News

ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup
ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup
Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza