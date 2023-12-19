Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, students of Cornerstone Preparatory School are being asked to begin paying tuition next semester.

According to Cornerstone Preparatory School’s website, they moved to a fully donor supported program for the 2023-2024 school year, so tuition was free.

On Friday, parents of the students received a message that they would be reinstating tuition in January.

“If I had known that that’s what it was going to be, then I wouldn’t have started the school year with them,” said one parent.

One parent wanted to remain anonymous, but she says the now $3,200 tuition fee is just too much.

She says paying it just doesn’t seem doable.

“We would find a way, but we honestly feel that they would be shutting their doors,” she said.

She says in October, they had been told that they needed more donations, and parents tried to raise funds.

Now, they’re asking for tuition to be paid, and the board’s email said that the executive director has been fired.

“I’m not sure how many students that are currently there if their parents would be able to afford to send one two three of their children there,” she said.

She says she wants to get her child out of the school, but she just learned about all of this as Winter Break was starting for both the private and public schools.

“From what I understand the public schools start back either January 2 or January 3,” she said. “The Cornerstone School office will not be open until January 3 for us to get the transfer papers.”

She says the situation has her facing down a real possibility that her child simply won’t be enrolled in a school.

One board member said they’re interested in giving their side of things. They say they’re not prepared to give any kind of statement.

