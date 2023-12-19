Funeral set for beloved Owensboro barber
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The funeral for 83-year-old Johnny Goodman, Jr., is set for Wednesday.
The owner of Goodman’s Barber Shop since 1966 went missing last week.
His body was found a few days later in the Ohio River.
Goodman’s obituary shows funeral services are December 20, at 1 p.m.
It’s at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with entombment to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and before the funeral starting at noon.
