Funeral set for beloved Owensboro barber

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The funeral for 83-year-old Johnny Goodman, Jr., is set for Wednesday.

The owner of Goodman’s Barber Shop since 1966 went missing last week.

His body was found a few days later in the Ohio River.

Goodman’s obituary shows funeral services are December 20, at 1 p.m.

It’s at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with entombment to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and before the funeral starting at noon.

