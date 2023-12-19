Fire badly damages Posey Co. house

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An early morning fire broke out Tuesday in Posey County.

Officials with Black Township Fire & Rescue say they were called to a house on Curtis Road.

That’s in the far west side of the county, in an area south of Bethesda Church.

Pictures show flames on one side and heavy smoke coming from all the windows.

Officials say nobody was inside the house.

They say Point Township and New Harmony fire department were also called out.

A medic team was also on standby.

