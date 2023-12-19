Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Fire badly damages Posey Co. house

Fire badly damages Posey Co. house
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An early morning fire broke out Tuesday in Posey County.

Officials with Black Township Fire & Rescue say they were called to a house on Curtis Road.

That’s in the far west side of the county, in an area south of Bethesda Church.

Pictures show flames on one side and heavy smoke coming from all the windows.

Officials say nobody was inside the house.

They say Point Township and New Harmony fire department were also called out.

A medic team was also on standby.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Latest News

ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup
ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup
Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza