Evansville Christian School teacher battling breast cancer passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sad news from Evansville Christian School, as one of their teachers has passed.

School officials say 29-year-old Shelly Main had been battling breast cancer.

The school sharing, in part, that they’re heartbroken by the loss of their sister in Christ.

Last year we brought the story of students and staff alike wearing pink and met on the field at the school to form a giant pink ribbon.

Main wrote a note to friends, family and to the school in a Facebook post.

