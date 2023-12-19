Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We told you about a historic schoolhouse being renovated in Dubois County, and now it and its neighboring buildings have received a big honor.
According to a project committee member, Zoar Public School, Zoar Methodist Church, and Zoar Cemetery are now on the National Register of Historic Places.
That’s a list from the Department of the Interior.
We’ve also learned that phase one of renovations were completed in November.
