Driver more than 3.5x legal alcohol limit hits house and retaining wall, police say

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is accused of crashing twice while highly intoxicated.

Police say around 6:45 a.m. Monday, they were called to the 1400 block of Newton Street.

They were told a driver hit a retaining wall.

Police say that’s where they took 43-year-old Gabriel Majak into custody.

He was taken to the hospital, where police say a test showed he had a BAC of .293.

Officers say they discovered Majak had also hit a house with his car and left the scene.

After the hospital, Majak was taken to jail.

He faces several charges.

Gabriel Majak
Gabriel Majak(Dubois Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup
Dubois Co. schoolhouse & nearby buildings on National Register of Historic Places
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza