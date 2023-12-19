Driver more than 3.5x legal alcohol limit hits house and retaining wall, police say

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is accused of crashing twice while highly intoxicated.

Police say around 6:45 a.m. Monday, they were called to the 1400 block of Newton Street.

They were told a driver hit a retaining wall.

Police say that’s where they took 43-year-old Gabriel Majak into custody.

He was taken to the hospital, where police say a test showed he had a BAC of .293.

Officers say they discovered Majak had also hit a house with his car and left the scene.

After the hospital, Majak was taken to jail.

He faces several charges.

Gabriel Majak (Dubois Co. Jail)

