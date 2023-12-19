Birthday Club
Driver arrested after crash at Dress Plaza
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Providence Kentucky woman is facing multiple charges after an incident Monday at Dress Plaza.

Evansville Police arrested Jessica Taylor after a call came in that an SUV had hit one of the stone markers and was hanging off the edge.

The caller also told police that there was a woman, Taylor, walking away from the car, telling people not to call 911.

When confronted, police say Taylor told them she had weed, and that’s why she didn’t want anyone to call police.

Police say Taylor failed two of her three field sobriety tests and was booked into jail on OWI and marijuana possession charges.

