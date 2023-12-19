Deputies looking for ‘critical witness’ in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man so they can question him.

They say 44-year-old James E. Boyd is not considered a suspect currently, but detectives believe he is a “critical witness” to an incident.

Deputies believe he is avoiding enforcement because of unrelated warrants.

They say Boyd was last seen in Utica, Kentucky, on Sunday evening in a 2017 blue Toyota Corolla four door with KY Registration 621-YMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Fitzgerald at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444.

You can also message on Facebook or contact Crime Stoppers.

