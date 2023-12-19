Coffee with a Cop happening in Evansville and Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening today in Evansville and Henderson, it’s two of the last Coffee with a Cops for the year.
In Evansville, the event is happening at the Donut Bank on Lincoln Avenue.
That’s starting at 7 a.m. and goes until 9:00 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, Santa will also be making an appearance.
Meanwhile in Henderson, the event is happening at the Roast Coffee Bar on 2nd street.
It is also happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
