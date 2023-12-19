Birthday Club
Bridge replacement work closing highway for 6 months

Bridge replacement on Highway 65 at Interstate 64
Bridge replacement on Highway 65 at Interstate 64
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A bridge replacement project is starting soon in western Vanderburgh County.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say it will close State Road 65 at I-64.

It starts on or around Monday, January 8.

Crews will start replacing the bridge over the interstate, and work is expected to last through early July of 2024, depending on the weather.

The ramps at the I-64 and State Road 65 interchange will remain open.

The official detour for southbound S.R. 65 traffic is I-64 westbound to State Road 165 to I-64 eastbound.

The detour for northbound S.R. 65 traffic is I-64 eastbound to U.S. 41 to I-64 westbound.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

