Aces Celebrate wins in style with new wrestling belt trophy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - UE men’s basketball has started the season very strong, sitting at 9-2.

With all of the success, they’ve developed a new way to celebrate their victories.

The Aces’ new ‘Hard Body’ Belt, a coveted piece of hardware within the program, awarded to one player after a win. The belt is a WWE-style belt, plated in gold.

“This belt means a lot because we came up with it. A lot of guys on this team are always the most valuable to help lead, I think we all help lead each other to a victory,” said 5th Year Guard Antonio Thomas.

What exactly does Hard Body mean?

“Just mentally tough, physically tough, no matter what you do, you’re just staying strong with your mindset, no matter what’s going on, you’ve got to push through things,” said 5th Year Guard Kenny Strawbridge.

When the players pitched the idea to Head Coach David Ragland, he wasted no time getting to the designs.

“I was looking through some stuff and saw a dog flexing, and he had a piece of chain on his neck, holding a piece of chain, and I was like ‘that’s pretty tough,’ and it was a dog that’s been working out,” said Coach Ragland.

And while the belt is certainly a fun new tradition, it goes beyond a simple post game festivity, it shows connection.

“Teams, by chance, become a group, and by choice, you become something closer, better, you become brothers. I feel like that’s the group that we have, we’re really connected.

And so as the winning continues, so does the barking.

“We just are barking on defense, we bark in the locker room,” said Strawbridge.

And the celebration.

“They celebrate one another, that’s what winning teams do. They celebrate their teammate just as much as they celebrate their own success,” said Coach Ragland.

“It’s a pride thing, we all take pride in being a hard body. We want to have a culture where we celebrate people for doing that,” said Strawbridge.

The Aces are back in action on Wednesday as they host Tennessee Tech.

