Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Arctic cold front will usher in higher winds gusting 25 to 35 miles an hour. Scattered snow showers are possible through early afternoon with no accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy with some sun as high temps only reach the upper 30s. Wind chills 21 to 27 making it the coldest day of the season to date. Tonight, clearing skies and colder as low temps cascade into the upper teens.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and less windy as high temps remain below normal in the upper 30s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 20s.

