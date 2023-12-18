Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Water main project to start on north side

Water main project to start on north side
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water customers near the airport need to be aware of a project that is about to start.

According to the EWSU website, this will impact people on Petersburg, Camp Ground, and Weaver road.

It will also impact some on Senate Avenue and Feltman drive.

Officials say this is for a new water main installation project.

If you are impacted, you can expect to get a letter in the mail this week.

A start date on the project has not been released, but online construction journals show it’s about a $2.2 million project.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Police lights
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
Jodie Crowley
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
Theft suspect
Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’
DCSO: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Utica

Latest News

Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Water main project to start on north side
Water main project to start on north side
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say