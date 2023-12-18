Water main project to start on north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water customers near the airport need to be aware of a project that is about to start.

According to the EWSU website, this will impact people on Petersburg, Camp Ground, and Weaver road.

It will also impact some on Senate Avenue and Feltman drive.

Officials say this is for a new water main installation project.

If you are impacted, you can expect to get a letter in the mail this week.

A start date on the project has not been released, but online construction journals show it’s about a $2.2 million project.

