Volleyball tournament coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Visit Owensboro say Convention Center is hosting some of the top volleyball athletes on February 17 and 18, 2024.

The 2024 Presidents’ Day Volleyball Tournament is for players aged 11-15.

It’s hosted by the Evansville United Volleyball Club.

Fernando Morales, the Owner of Evansville United Volleyball Club and Head Volleyball Coach at the University of Evansville, will be directing the event.

Mark Calitri, President, Visit Owensboro said, “This is an exciting new event that promises not only athletic excitement, but also a significant economic boost for the community.’

