Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Traffic Alert: Part of 41-A closing in Hopkins Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert this week for drivers in Hopkins County.

Starting Monday, a section of US 41-A will be closed.

This will be right by the three mile marker.

Crews will be installing a railroad crossing.

Work will start after lunch and continue through Wednesday.

The detour will take you down KY 1034 and onto KY 262, back onto 41-A.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Police lights
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
Jodie Crowley
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
Theft suspect
Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’
DCSO: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Utica

Latest News

Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Crews work to fix water main leak in Dawson Springs
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning
Downtown Evansville streets closed for work Thursday morning