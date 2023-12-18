Traffic Alert: Part of 41-A closing in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert this week for drivers in Hopkins County.

Starting Monday, a section of US 41-A will be closed.

This will be right by the three mile marker.

Crews will be installing a railroad crossing.

Work will start after lunch and continue through Wednesday.

The detour will take you down KY 1034 and onto KY 262, back onto 41-A.

