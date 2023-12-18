‘Straight No Chasers’ acapella group returns to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Straight No Chaser took the stage at the old national events plaza tonight to perform to a nearly sold out crowd.

The acapella group returns year after year to Evansville ahead of the holidays.

Evansville native Steve Morgan is one of the members of the group. He says the group’s stop in Evansville allowed him the chance to see his family.

Straight No Chaser started at Indiana University, so Morgan isn’t the only Hoosier in the group.

He says the acapella group’s shows in Indiana are the most special for the members.

Their performance Saturday night included a song written exclusively for the Evansville and Indiana crowd.

”It’s Indiana Christmas,” said Morgan. “It’s one we, everybody across the country asks for, but we only do it in Indiana. Having that moment and we have some nice vistas that are very iconically, Indiana in the background. It just makes the evening for us.”

The group still has a dozen more shows left in their “Sleighin’ it” tour traveling across the country. They’ll finish their tour with a performance in the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day.

