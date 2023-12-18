Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State

WALTONVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A small earthquake in Illinois rattled a few in the Tri-State.

The 3.1 magnitude quake’s epicenter was actually in Waltonville, Illinois.

That’s a little south of Mount Vernon, Illinois.

But, the US Geological Survey says people in Wayne County felt it.

This is one of several small earthquakes felt by people in the Tri-State in the last six months.

