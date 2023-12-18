Birthday Club
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALTONVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A small earthquake in Illinois rattled a few in the Tri-State.

The 3.1 magnitude quake’s epicenter was actually in Waltonville, Illinois.

That’s a little south of Mount Vernon, Illinois.

But, the US Geological Survey says people in Wayne County felt it.

This is one of several small earthquakes felt by people in the Tri-State in the last six months.

