EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some exploring on the LST 325 led to an interesting find.

Officials say the crew was out looking around, when they found some items tucked away in a vent.

They say the items include a Greek Navy sailor’s billfold with an I.D. card and various other things.

The crew posted photos of the find on Facebook.

