Possible fire at apartment complex on Covert Avenue
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday morning in Evansville, fire crews were called to a possible fire at an apartment building on Covert Avenue.

Officials say the call came in just before 11:30 a.m.

The apartment building is between Savannah and Dalehaven Drive on the east side.

We are checking in with officials for more information on what happened.

Our photographer on scene said there didn’t seem to be much damaged on the outside of the apartment building.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

