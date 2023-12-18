Birthday Club
Police: Drunk driver hits church van in Madisonville

Damaja'Juan Washington
Damaja'Juan Washington(Lyman, Jill | Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is accused of driving drunk when he hit a church van.

Police say they were called early Saturday morning to a church parking lot at Center Street and South Scott Street.

They say 27-year-old Damaja’Juan Washington ran off the road, into the parking lot, and hit a concrete pole and the church’s van.

Police say he claimed to coming from a wedding reception, and another car ran him off the road.

Although, they say surveillance shows another car wasn’t involved.

Police say Washington failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .114.

He has since been released from jail.

