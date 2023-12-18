Birthday Club
Peoples Bank micro branch under construction off Lloyd Expressway

By Bernado Malone
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new bank is going in on the west side of Evansville.

The bank is just off the Lloyd Expressway in front of Schnucks.

Representatives for Peoples Bank say it’s a micro branch. It’s a much smaller building, will have a more efficient footprint and have an enhanced net-zero with the addition of solar panels on the roof.

Construction is underway as of now.

