Milder temps for the start of winter

Coldest morning this season
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Gusty northwest winds held temperatures in the mid 30s on Monday afternoon.   Clear skies and light winds overnight with lows dropping into the teens on Tuesday morning.   This will be our coldest morning so far this season.  Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.   Winds shift back to the south on Wednesday, and milder air returns with highs in the lower 50s.  Winter begins at 9:27pm on Thursday, but temperatures will be in the milder lower 50s.   Rain chances appear on Friday and will stay with us through Monday.  Daily highs will hit the middle 50s and lows will drop into the 40s, so no white Christmas this year.

