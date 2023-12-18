Birthday Club
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say

Anthony Barron
Anthony Barron(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail in Evansville, charged with dealing meth.

Police say a small backpack was left unattended at Bally’s casino early Sunday morning.

It turned out, there was nearly 30 grams of meth inside, police say.

They say officials figured out 40-year-old Anthony Barron was the owner.

Police say when Barron was taken into custody, he told them he bought the drugs for $300 while at the casino.

They say five empty baggies were also in the backpack.

At the time of this report, Barron had no bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

