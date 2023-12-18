Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate passed away after a fight on Friday evening.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, Steve Lockyear, 38-year-old Moses Monroe died on Friday after going into cardiac arrest at the jail.

Lockyear says Monroe suffered from Atherosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease with the manner of death being listed as natural disease.

The sheriff’s office says Monroe and another inmate got into a fight without any weapons on December 15.

While they say responding officers repeatedly tried to separate the two, the fight itself went on for approximately 90 seconds.

After the fight, the release says both inmates refused medical treatment and declined to press charges against one another.

As the evening went on, jail medical staff were said to have responded to Monroe’s cell twice. At first, they were there to check on him after they say he was complaining of pain, but they eventually had to respond a second time after he collapsed.

The sheriff’s office says CPR was performed by jail staff as well as the Evansville Fire Department before Monroe was transported to the hospital where he would later die, just two hours after the fight.

At this point, the sheriff’s office says they’ve brought in the Indiana State Police to conduct the investigation, as is policy when an inmate death occurs.

Here’s the full release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Friday, December 15, 2023 at approximately 7:00 PM confinement officers at the Vanderburgh County Jail responded to a fight occurring in the “B1″ housing unit. Two inmates fought for about 90 seconds while repeatedly resisting responding officer’s attempts to separate them.

No weapons were used by either inmate and no force was used by the responding officers other than their attempts to restrain the inmates from fighting one another. Both inmates refused medical attention and declined to press charges against one another for Battery.

Within the next hour, jail medical staff would respond twice to the cell of one of the involved inmates. First to assess a complaint of pain and then later when the inmate collapsed. CPR was begun by jail staff and then continued by the Evansville Fire Department, culminating in the inmate’s transport to the hospital by ambulance.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section were called out to investigate given the escalating nature of the inmate’s medical condition. Statements were taken from witnesses and security camera footage was preserved.

A deputy that accompanied the inmate to the emergency room later reported that he expired at approximately 9:10 PM.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The name of the deceased and the preliminary cause of death will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Indiana State Police, who has taken over the investigation. Sheriff’s Office policy dictates that an outside agency investigate all cases involving an in custody death.”

