GCSO: Owensville man arrested for DUI was 2x over the legal alcohol limit
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man was arrested Sunday morning after driving while intoxicated in Owensville.

According to a press release, GCSO officials received at a call at 4:25 a.m. about a vehicle stopped in the roadway on First and Warrick Street in Owensville.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found a vehicle in the wrong lane on First Street up against a curb.

The driver, later identified as Austin Martin of Owensville, was found sleeping behind the wheel.

Martin was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and driving with a BAC over .15.

Officials say Martin is being held on a $650 bond.

