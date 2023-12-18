Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

DCSO: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Utica

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials say a woman is in the hospital after being shot Saturday evening.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to a possible shooting on East Locust Grove Road in Utica at 5:15 p.m.

Officials say upon arrival, first responders found a female subject with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the woman was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for surgery.

At this time, DCSO officials don’t have any reason to believe there is any additional threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests made after deadly shooting in Warrick County
Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Car recovered in Ohio River
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Owensboro man
Police lights
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
Jodie Crowley
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape

Latest News

Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
‘There is a war on law enforcement’: FOP reacts after EPD officers hospitalized
‘There is a war on law enforcement’: FOP reacts after EPD officers hospitalized