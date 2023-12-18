DCSO: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Utica

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials say a woman is in the hospital after being shot Saturday evening.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to a possible shooting on East Locust Grove Road in Utica at 5:15 p.m.

Officials say upon arrival, first responders found a female subject with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the woman was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for surgery.

At this time, DCSO officials don’t have any reason to believe there is any additional threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

