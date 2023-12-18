Community Foundation Alliance accepting Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship applications

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Community Foundation Alliance announced the opening of the Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship.

According to a press release, scholarships worth $1,000 will be awarded to two graduating high school seniors who attend a high school located in selected counties in Illinois, Indiana, or Kentucky, have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA (4.0 unweighted scale) and plan to attend an accredited college or university.

Illinois counties include:

Crawford

Edwards

Gallatin

Hamilton

Hardin

Lawrence

Saline

Wabash

White

Indiana Counties include:

Daviess

Gibson

Knox

Pike

Posey

Spencer

Sullivan

Vanderburgh

Warrick

Kentucky counties include:

Butler

Ohio

McLean

Applications for the Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship are now being accepted through the Community Foundation’s website.

The press release states additional details regarding eligibility criteria and the scholarship application are also available.

The application deadline is February 1 at 12 p.m.

