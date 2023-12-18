Community Foundation Alliance accepting Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship applications
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Community Foundation Alliance announced the opening of the Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship.
According to a press release, scholarships worth $1,000 will be awarded to two graduating high school seniors who attend a high school located in selected counties in Illinois, Indiana, or Kentucky, have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA (4.0 unweighted scale) and plan to attend an accredited college or university.
Illinois counties include:
- Crawford
- Edwards
- Gallatin
- Hamilton
- Hardin
- Lawrence
- Saline
- Wabash
- White
Indiana Counties include:
- Daviess
- Gibson
- Knox
- Pike
- Posey
- Spencer
- Sullivan
- Vanderburgh
- Warrick
Kentucky counties include:
- Butler
- Ohio
- McLean
Applications for the Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship are now being accepted through the Community Foundation’s website.
The press release states additional details regarding eligibility criteria and the scholarship application are also available.
The application deadline is February 1 at 12 p.m.
