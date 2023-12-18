Birthday Club
Community Foundation Alliance accepting Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship applications

(Community Foundation Alliance)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Community Foundation Alliance announced the opening of the Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship.

According to a press release, scholarships worth $1,000 will be awarded to two graduating high school seniors who attend a high school located in selected counties in Illinois, Indiana, or Kentucky, have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA (4.0 unweighted scale) and plan to attend an accredited college or university.

Illinois counties include:

  • Crawford
  • Edwards
  • Gallatin
  • Hamilton
  • Hardin
  • Lawrence
  • Saline
  • Wabash
  • White

Indiana Counties include:

  • Daviess
  • Gibson
  • Knox
  • Pike
  • Posey
  • Spencer
  • Sullivan
  • Vanderburgh
  • Warrick

Kentucky counties include:

  • Butler
  • Ohio
  • McLean

Applications for the Gray Farms Presidents Scholarship are now being accepted through the Community Foundation’s website.

The press release states additional details regarding eligibility criteria and the scholarship application are also available.

The application deadline is February 1 at 12 p.m.

Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Castle Knights march in Pasadena in just 2 weeks
Water main project to start on north side
