Castle Knights march in Pasadena in just 2 weeks

PASADENA, Ca. (WFIE) - We are just two weeks away from New Years Day.

As you are ringing in 2024, we will be following a local marching band representing the Tri-State area on the national stage.

The Castle High School Marching Knights will be marching down the streets of Pasadena, California, in the Rose Parade.

The iconic five mile parade route will feature extravagant floats and spectacular performers, including the Marching Knights.

Tanner Holbrook will be following the band in Pasadena, bringing you live coverage on New Years Day and the day’s leading up.

