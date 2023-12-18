Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Police lights
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
Jodie Crowley
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
Theft suspect
Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’
DCSO: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Utica

Latest News

Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Castle Knights march in Pasadena in just 2 weeks
Castle Knights march in Pasadena in just 2 weeks
Water main project to start on north side
Water main project to start on north side
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines