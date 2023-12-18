14 News’ Jeff Lyons and Caroline Klapp face off in cherry pie contest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News Meteorologist Jeff Lyons and Caroline Klapp competed against each other in a cherry pie contest apart of our 12 Days of Christmas event.

Jeff and Caroline brought their cherry pies into the station to share with some their coworkers who then they got to vote on their favorites.

After all the votes were tallied, Jeff Lyons was declared as the winner of the contest.

To try out Jeff and Caroline’s pies, the recipes are available to try below.

Jeff’s pie recipe includes the following:

Preheat the oven to 450

Filling Two cans pitted tart cherries in water 1 cup of sugar Almond Extract (about a teaspoon)

Drain cherries, stir in sugar and add a little almond extract. Once cherries are juiced up, stir in 1/3 cup flour to thicken.

Crust 1 ¼ Cup flour Dash salt 2/3 cups Crisco

Cut the shortening into the flour/salt with a fork and work around until small pebble form. To this add a flour paste.

¼ cup flour

1/3 cup water

Bake at 450 for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 375 for another 30 to 35 minutes until the top is golden

Click here to check out the ingredients used for Caroline’s recipe for baking a cherry pie.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.