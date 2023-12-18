Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

14 News’ Jeff Lyons and Caroline Klapp face off in cherry pie contest

14 News’ Jeff Lyons and Caroline Klapp face off in cherry pie contest
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News Meteorologist Jeff Lyons and Caroline Klapp competed against each other in a cherry pie contest apart of our 12 Days of Christmas event.

Jeff and Caroline brought their cherry pies into the station to share with some their coworkers who then they got to vote on their favorites.

After all the votes were tallied, Jeff Lyons was declared as the winner of the contest.

To try out Jeff and Caroline’s pies, the recipes are available to try below.

Jeff’s pie recipe includes the following:

  • Preheat the oven to 450
  • Filling
      • Two cans pitted tart cherries in water
      • 1 cup of sugar
      • Almond Extract (about a teaspoon)
  • Drain cherries, stir in sugar and add a little almond extract. Once cherries are juiced up, stir in 1/3 cup flour to thicken.
  • Crust
      • 1 ¼ Cup flour
      • Dash salt
      • 2/3 cups Crisco
  • Cut the shortening into the flour/salt with a fork and work around until small pebble form. To this add a flour paste.
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1/3 cup water
  • Bake at 450 for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 375 for another 30 to 35 minutes until the top is golden

Click here to check out the ingredients used for Caroline’s recipe for baking a cherry pie.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Police lights
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
Jodie Crowley
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
DCSO: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Utica
Theft suspect
Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’

Latest News

Truck fire spreads to Ohio Co. church
Truck fire spreads to Ohio Co. church
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
14 News’ Jeff Lyons and Caroline Klapp face off in cherry pie contest
14 News’ Jeff Lyons and Caroline Klapp face off in cherry pie contest
Peoples Bank Micro Branch under construction off Lloyd Expressway
Peoples Bank Micro Branch under construction off Lloyd Expressway