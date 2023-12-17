Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple was arrested overnight after attacking officers and sending them to the hospital.

That’s according to the Evansville Police Department, who says they were called to a domestic violence in progress on W. Delaware Street between Malachi Littlepage and the victim, Destinee Littlepage.

In their affidavits, it states that Malachi and Destinee are believed to be half-siblings and are seeing each other in a romantic relationship.

When officers arrived, they say Destinee was hugging Malachi. Evansville Police officers placed Malachi in handcuffs, which reportedly made the couple angry.

According to police, Malachi kicked his foot back and buckled Officer Alexander’s knee. He then moved forward and kicked Officer Harrington in the face, police say.

The affidavit states Destinee joined in the fight, striking both officers and pleading with them to let Malachi go.

More officers arrived on scene and took Destinee and Malachi into custody.

Officers say while in jail, the couple continued to yell at each other from their separate holding cells.

Both reportedly claimed to have “kicked a**” and insisted they were happy they sent the officers to the hospital.

EPD officers say throughout the night, both suspects continued to scream and profess their love for each other.

We’re told Malachi had an active felony warrant for his arrest after going AWOL from drug court.

Police say there is an active protective order protecting Destinee from Malachi initially served when she was under the age of 18.

Destinee told officers she wanted to get the order removed because she wants to continue their relationship.

Malachi and Destinee, both 18-years-old, smelled of alcohol, officers say. Police believe Destinee seemed excited to go to jail and stated she had never been before.

The affidavit states that Officer Harrington’s injuries include a broken orbital bone, loss of vision in one eye and swelling behind the eye socket. He may lose vision in his eye permanently and is scheduled for surgery.

Officer Alexander suffered from soft-tissue damage to her knee and was released from the hospital.

Malachi Littlepage was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of:

Petition To Revoke Probation

Battery - Against Public Safety Official

Public Administration- Resisting Law Enforcement

Family Offense- Invasion Of Privacy

Domestic Battery W/Protective Order

Public Order- Disorderly Conduct

Alcoholic Beverage- Public Intoxication By Alcohol [BM]

Battery- Aggravated

Destinee Littlepage was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of:

Battery - Against Public Safety Official

Public Administration- Resisting Law Enforcement

Alcoholic Beverage- Public Intoxication By Alcohol [BM]

Public Order- Disorderly Conduct

Battery- Aggravated

