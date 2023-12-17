Birthday Club
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape

Jodie Crowley
Jodie Crowley(Webster County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Webster County Detention Center inmate is at large after police say he escaped the jail with another inmate.

Jodie Crowley and Tony Elders were reported missing from the jail around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Around two hours later, an off-duty officer spotted Elders walking on KY-132 West in the Dixon area.

The sheriff’s office says a sergeant immediately responded to the scene and took Elders back into custody.

Police say Jodie Crowley is still on the run and has not been caught by authorities.

According to deputies, Kentucky State Police is helping investigate the escape since both suspects are state inmates.

If you see anyone matching Crowley’s description, you’re asked to immediately call Webster County Central Dispatch at 270-639-5012 or the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.

