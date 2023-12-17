Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

‘There is a war on law enforcement’: FOP reacts after EPD officers hospitalized

(Live 5)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fraternal Order of Police in Evansville is responding after learning about a violent arrest that reportedly happened early Sunday morning.

According to an affidavit, a young couple attacked Evansville Police officers after one of the suspects was handcuffed.

Police say an officer involved was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone, had loss of vision in one eye and swelling behind the eye socket.

FOP Lodge #73 released a statement on social media, saying the suspects “deliberately and violently attacked” the officers during the incident.

“There is a war on law enforcement and we will not tolerate it,” says an FOP spokesperson on Facebook. “We support the men and women of the Evansville Police Department who went out and performed their duties last evening.”

The full statement from the Fraternal Order of Police can be read below.

FOP Lodge Statement
FOP Lodge Statement(FOP Lodge #73 Evansville, IN)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests made after deadly shooting in Warrick County
Car recovered in Ohio River
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Owensboro man
Bait car catches juvenile in the act of stealing vehicle in Henderson
Firefighters battle laboratory fire overnight in Evansville
Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens Friday in Evansville
Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens in Evansville

Latest News

Jodie Crowley
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Police lights
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
All of Owensboro girl's business profits go to help others
All of Owensboro girl's business profits go to help others
Theft suspect
Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’