‘There is a war on law enforcement’: FOP reacts after EPD officers hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fraternal Order of Police in Evansville is responding after learning about a violent arrest that reportedly happened early Sunday morning.

According to an affidavit, a young couple attacked Evansville Police officers after one of the suspects was handcuffed.

Police say an officer involved was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone, had loss of vision in one eye and swelling behind the eye socket.

FOP Lodge #73 released a statement on social media, saying the suspects “deliberately and violently attacked” the officers during the incident.

“There is a war on law enforcement and we will not tolerate it,” says an FOP spokesperson on Facebook. “We support the men and women of the Evansville Police Department who went out and performed their duties last evening.”

The full statement from the Fraternal Order of Police can be read below.

FOP Lodge Statement (FOP Lodge #73 Evansville, IN)

