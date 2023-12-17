Sunset Skatepark officially open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunset Skatepark is now officially open.

The ribbon cutting was Saturday at 10 a.m.

It was Lloyd Winnecke’s last ribbon cutting as mayor.

Sunset Skatepark is now the largest skatepark in Indiana.

The community advocate for the project Heather Vaughn says it’s been 20 years in the making.

She says having a skatepark goes deeper than just having somewhere to skate around.

”It creates community. It teaches persistence. It has a low point of entry. Anyone can do it. You can do it by yourself. You can do it with a group of people. It’s so versitle. It creates healthy habits,” said Vaughn.

The skatepark is open every day from dawn until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.