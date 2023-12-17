Birthday Club
Police: 41-year-old business owner fatally struck after getting out of car at accident scene

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks , Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 41-year-old woman in Ohio died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the scene of an accident.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was driving when she hit a parked car on W. 130th Street around 9 p.m. in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood.

After that accident, the woman stepped outside her vehicle when she was hit by another car.

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOIO reports Fear owned Fear’s Confections and was interviewed in April 2020 for a story about candy stores preparing for Easter during a pandemic.

Fear’s Confections closed in March after 13 years in business.

Police said the deadly accident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

