Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville

Police lights
(Adobe Stock Image)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New overnight, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person passed away in a single vehicle accident on CR 700 N.

Authorities say it happened east of CR 200 E in Plainville, Indiana at 1:42 a.m.

Investigators revealed a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Shawn Pershing, 21, of Plainville, was heading eastbound when it took a curve too quickly and crashed into a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says Shawn’s brother, 19-year-old Breyden Pershing, was sitting in the front passenger seat during the accident.

According to a press release, neither brother was wearing a seatbelt.

We’re told the passenger, Breyden Pershing, was killed in the crash.

Shawn was reportedly taken to a local hospital with a possible broken knee and ankle.

The family has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests made after deadly shooting in Warrick County
Car recovered in Ohio River
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Owensboro man
Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens Friday in Evansville
Biggest skatepark in Indiana opens in Evansville
Bait car catches juvenile in the act of stealing vehicle in Henderson
CHARLES MATTINGLY
KSP: Man arrested for pointing gun at off-duty trooper in road rage incident

Latest News

All of Owensboro girl's business profits go to help others
All of Owensboro girl's business profits go to help others
Theft suspect
Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’
Holiday Shop n' Sip held at McCurdy Building
Holiday Shop n’ Sip held at McCurdy Building
Crafts and Cookies with Santa held on Franklin Street
Crafts and Cookies with Santa held on Franklin Street