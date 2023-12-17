Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New overnight, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person passed away in a single vehicle accident on CR 700 N.
Authorities say it happened east of CR 200 E in Plainville, Indiana at 1:42 a.m.
Investigators revealed a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Shawn Pershing, 21, of Plainville, was heading eastbound when it took a curve too quickly and crashed into a ditch.
The sheriff’s office says Shawn’s brother, 19-year-old Breyden Pershing, was sitting in the front passenger seat during the accident.
According to a press release, neither brother was wearing a seatbelt.
We’re told the passenger, Breyden Pershing, was killed in the crash.
Shawn was reportedly taken to a local hospital with a possible broken knee and ankle.
The family has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.
