Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New overnight, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person passed away in a single vehicle accident on CR 700 N.

Authorities say it happened east of CR 200 E in Plainville, Indiana at 1:42 a.m.

Investigators revealed a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Shawn Pershing, 21, of Plainville, was heading eastbound when it took a curve too quickly and crashed into a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says Shawn’s brother, 19-year-old Breyden Pershing, was sitting in the front passenger seat during the accident.

According to a press release, neither brother was wearing a seatbelt.

We’re told the passenger, Breyden Pershing, was killed in the crash.

Shawn was reportedly taken to a local hospital with a possible broken knee and ankle.

The family has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

