Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies at the Daviess County Sheriffs Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

They say it happened Thursday around 5:30 a.m. at the Five Star on West Parrish Ave.

If you recognize the man, please contact Deputy Tommy Ferry at 270-685-8444.

You can also Facebook message them, use the Crime Stoppers QR code, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

