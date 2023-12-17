Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Deputies looking for suspect with ‘sticky fingers’

Theft suspect
Theft suspect(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies at the Daviess County Sheriffs Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

They say it happened Thursday around 5:30 a.m. at the Five Star on West Parrish Ave.

If you recognize the man, please contact Deputy Tommy Ferry at 270-685-8444.

You can also Facebook message them, use the Crime Stoppers QR code, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car recovered in Ohio River
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Owensboro man
No arrests made after deadly shooting in Warrick County
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Weenie
Update: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor adopts Tell City dog
Brian Shiver
Police: Mom exposes sex crime suspect as a ‘furry’ in interview with detectives

Latest News

Holiday Shop n' Sip held at McCurdy Building
Holiday Shop n’ Sip held at McCurdy Building
Crafts and Cookies with Santa held on Franklin Street
Crafts and Cookies with Santa held on Franklin Street
Owensboro girl baking for a good cause
Owensboro girl baking for a good cause
Sunset Skatepark officially open
Sunset Skatepark officially open