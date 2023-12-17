Crafts and Cookies with Santa held on Franklin Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville River City Fraternal Order of Eagles held a Crafts and Cookies with Santa event Saturday.

It was their second year in a row hosting.

People could participate in a silent auction, paint ornaments, grab some food, and of course meet Santa.

Event organizer Ashley Burton says the proceeds will go toward their Children’s Fund charity and child abuse prevention organizations.

”It’s a great cause. We give grants to different areas. We just like to give back local to our community. I’m glad to see everyone come in and having fun and making memories,” said Burton.

Burton says they plan to have the event again for years to come.

