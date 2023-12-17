Birthday Club
Chilly and windy to start the week tomorrow

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our high temperature peaked in the mid-40s and kept the clouds from yesterday’s rain. The week will start cool tomorrow before a mid-week warm-up.

Tomorrow the temperature will reach the upper 30s, with partly cloudy skies overhead and high winds. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with similar cool temperatures as Monday but without the wind.

A high-pressure system moving to our east will pull up warmer air from the south, starting a trend of warmer days on Wednesday. The temperature will reach the lower-to-mid 50s for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

