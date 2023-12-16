White County law enforcement officials spread holiday cheer with ‘Cops and Kids’

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - 50 children and their families enjoyed Christmas festivities a little early during the “Cops and Kids” program at the Carmi Walmart.

Saturday morning, officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office, Carmi Police Department, Norris City Police Department, Illinois State Police and Illinois DNR took families from the area shopping for toys, gifts and other necessities.

“Thank you. Two little words that can in no way express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for the generosity and support our community gives for our Cops and Kids program,” says the White County Illinois FOP Lodge 249 on Facebook.

Law enforcement officials jokingly arrested the Grinch for “causing problems”, but later released him for good behavior.

The FOP Lodge thanks the community and says they wouldn’t be able to do it without the support from local businesses, churches and individuals.

“Our wish every year is that you can see the smiles on everyone’s face and the joy made possible by your generosity,” they say. “We can’t thank you enough. We hope everyone has a a blessed Holiday season and a wonderful New Year.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.