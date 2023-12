VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor elect Stephanie Terry’s seat on the Vanderburgh County council has been filled.

Nick Iaccarino was elected at a caucus held by the democratic party.

Terry will be sworn in as the next Mayor of Evansville January 1.

We will carry her inauguration live on air, starting at noon New Year’s Day.

