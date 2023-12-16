Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Rain moving in Saturday afternoon.

Quarter to half-inch possible
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies Saturday morning will yield scattered rain by the afternoon and into the evening. Total rainfall will be light in most locations, generally around a quarter to half inch of rain. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s, but no thunderstorms are expected. The cold front will move east of the Tri-State on Sunday. Clouds will wrap in behind the system and keep temperatures in the upper 40s through the day. Much colder air drops in for the first part of next week. Highs will fall into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday, and lows will sink into the teens by Tuesday morning. 50s return by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car recovered in Ohio River
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Owensboro man
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Weenie
Update: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor adopts Tell City dog
Brian Shiver
Police: Mom exposes sex crime suspect as a ‘furry’ in interview with detectives
Johnny Goodman
Police and family looking for missing Owensboro barber

Latest News

Soggy Saturday, cooler next week
Soggy Saturday, cooler next week
14 First Alert Forecast
Soggy Saturday, cooler next week
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 12.15.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 12.15.23
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Mostly sunny and warm Friday, rain likely Saturday