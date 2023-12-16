Rain moving in Saturday afternoon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies Saturday morning will yield scattered rain by the afternoon and into the evening. Total rainfall will be light in most locations, generally around a quarter to half inch of rain. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s, but no thunderstorms are expected. The cold front will move east of the Tri-State on Sunday. Clouds will wrap in behind the system and keep temperatures in the upper 40s through the day. Much colder air drops in for the first part of next week. Highs will fall into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday, and lows will sink into the teens by Tuesday morning. 50s return by the end of the week.

