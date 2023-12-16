Rain ending Sunday, windy and colder next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain moved through the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s on Sunday. Mainly cloudy during the day with highs in the upper 40s. Another surge of Canadian air will arrive with strong winds on Monday as highs only reach the mid to upper 30s. Northwesterly winds will gust up to 25 mph, so wind chills will fall into the teens. Clear skies on Monday night will allow lows to fall into the teens on Tuesday morning, the coldest for the season so far. Sunny on Tuesday but still cold with highs in the middle 30s. Milder air moves in for the middle and end of the week. Highs will push back into the lower 50s with a chance of rain on Thursday night and Friday.

