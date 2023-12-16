Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Rain ending Sunday, windy and colder next week

Wind chills in the teens
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain moved through the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s on Sunday. Mainly cloudy during the day with highs in the upper 40s. Another surge of Canadian air will arrive with strong winds on Monday as highs only reach the mid to upper 30s. Northwesterly winds will gust up to 25 mph, so wind chills will fall into the teens. Clear skies on Monday night will allow lows to fall into the teens on Tuesday morning, the coldest for the season so far. Sunny on Tuesday but still cold with highs in the middle 30s. Milder air moves in for the middle and end of the week. Highs will push back into the lower 50s with a chance of rain on Thursday night and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car recovered in Ohio River
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Owensboro man
No arrests made after deadly shooting in Warrick County
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Weenie
Update: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor adopts Tell City dog
Brian Shiver
Police: Mom exposes sex crime suspect as a ‘furry’ in interview with detectives

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Rain moving in Saturday afternoon.
Soggy Saturday, cooler next week
Soggy Saturday, cooler next week
14 First Alert Forecast
Soggy Saturday, cooler next week
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 12.15.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. 12.15.23