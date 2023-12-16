Birthday Club
Owensboro Mayor seeking 4th term

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson confirms with 14 News he will seek a fourth term and has officially filed for re-election.

Watson was first elected in 2004, then returned to the mayor’s office for his second term 2016.

In a statement, Watson said in part “you would be hard pressed to find anyone with the relationships in Frankfort, D.C., and Indy for that matter.”

