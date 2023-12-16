Owensboro man with Down syndrome joins the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man with Down syndrome recently joined the ranks of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff Rhinerson was sworn in Friday by Judge Executive Charlie Castlen and will soon start in his new role as Court Security Assistant in the Judicial Security Unit.

His swearing-in ceremony was photographed by the sheriff’s office, who shared those photos on social media and stated they were glad to have him on their team.

Dozens of community members commented on the post and congratulated Jeff.

“Congratulations to Deputy Rhinerson!” said Daviess Co. District Court Judge Shannon Meyer on Facebook. “Thank you for your service! District Court, Div III is looking forward to working with you.”

